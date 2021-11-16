Breaking: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air orders 72 fuel-efficient 737 MAX airplanes from Boeing

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-led Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation, today announced that it has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

A statement said the deal is valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices. It said the "order is a key endorsement of the 737 family’s capability to serve the rapidly growing Indian market".

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said the company is delighted to partner with Boeing for its first airplane order. "We believe that the new 737 MAX airplane will support our aim of running not just a cost-efficient, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.”

Dube said India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world with an unparalleled potential. "We are already witnessing a strong recovery in air travel, and we see decades of growth ahead of us. Akasa Air's core purpose is to help power India's growth engine and democratise air travel by creating an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds.”

Akasa Air’s order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. "Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, the 737 MAX will ensure Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its dynamic home market," the statement said.

Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO, said the company is honoured that Akasa Air, which is an innovative airline focused on customer experience and environmental sustainability, has placed its trust in the 737 family to drive affordable passenger service in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation regions.

“The 737 MAX, with its optimised performance, flexibility and capability, is the perfect airplane to establish Akasa Air in the Indian market and ensure it effectively grows its network.”