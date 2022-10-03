Buttery croissant, fish curry, chicken chettinad! Air India menu revamped with scrumptious fare

To be honest, airplane food is not the most exciting affair. Soggy sandwiches and cold kebabs barely tickle the taste buds. But Air India, that was recently acquired by the Tatas, is changing all that. It has revamped its in-flight menu to include delicious offerings such as sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffin, chicken 65 and grilled sliced pesto chicken sandwich!

The airline is now offering an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers and decadent desserts to showcase India’s culinary influence. Buttery and flaky croissant, sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffin, cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives, mustard cream coated chicken sausage, aloo parantha, meduvada and podiidly, fish curry, chicken chettinad, potato podimas, chicken 65, grilled sliced pesto chicken sandwich, Mumbai batatawada are only some of the options on offer for the business class.

The economy class will be able to enjoy a selection of cheese mushroom omelette, dry jeera aloo wedges, garlic tossed spinach and corn, vegetable biryani, malabar chicken curry, mixed vegetable poriyal, vegetable fried noodles, chilli chicken, and blueberry vanilla pastry, coffee truffle slice.

Air India revamps it menu

Air India's new menu was rolled out on Oct 1

Air India says its menu will be healthy and hygienic

Air India customers can book their preferences during booking

The new menu – that has exquisite renditions of delicious regional specialities from all around the world – has already been rolled out on October 1 to coincide with the festive season.

The airline stated that it will ensure that spread on offer are healthy and hygienic. Customers can select their preferred meal choice at the time of booking online.

SandeepVerma, Head of Inflight Services, Air India said, "The new domestic in-flight menu has been carefully selected by top chefs to blend rich and flavourful Indian cuisine with contemporary International meal options. The new menu choices have been curated to ensure that the flyers enjoy a gourmet meal with emphasis on health and well-being. With several festivals approaching, the new menu offers choices that bring together culinary excellence from different parts of the world.”

Also read: Air India announces 20 additional flights every week to London, Birmingham, San Francisco