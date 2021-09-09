Centre announces 100-day plan to boost aviation sector

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday unveiled a 100-day plan for India's civil aviation sector, comprising policy measures and development of airports along with heliports.

Addressing a media briefing, Scindia said the plan (till November 30, 2021) would aim at 16 areas, adding that it has been prepared after "combined consultations." Of the 16 areas, eight pertain to policy and four relate to reforms.

"The 100-day scheme will continue from 30th August to 30th November. It has 16 main points - 4 of which are under infrastructure, 8 under policy targets, and 4 under reforms," the civil aviation minister said at the presser.

Six heliports would be developed in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

"We'll lay the foundation of 4 new airports. First would be the airport in Kushinagar (UP), it'll have the capacity for successful landing of Airbus 321 and Boeing 737 flights. Kushinagar will become the focal point of Buddhist circuit," he added.

Under the plan, four new airports at Agartala, Kushinagar, Jewar in Greater Noida, and a second terminal building at Dehradun - will be constructed in the next 100 days, Scindia informed.

A new policy for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) activities has also been announced.

Scindia also asked for VAT (Value Added Tax) on ATF (Air Turbine Fuel) to be rationalised within the range of 1-4%. ATF price is a key component that has a bearing on the operating cost of airlines.

The civil aviation sector has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is slowly coming on the recovery path.

