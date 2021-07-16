Centre launches 8 flight routes to boost aerial connectivity between MP, Maha, Gujarat

Civil Avaition Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated eight new aerial flight routes aimed at boosting connectivity between Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"I would like to congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat on the commencement of the new flight operations. Besides, additional flights between the Delhi-Jabalpur route will also commence from July 18 onwards, and Khajuraho-Delhi-Khajuraho flights from October 2021 onwards. We are committed to bolster regional air connectivity and take the Prime Minister's vision of Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) to greater heights!" said ScIndia at the flag off ceremony.

The eight new aerial flight routes are - Gwalior-Mumbai, Gwalior-Pune, Jabalpur-Surat, and Ahmedabad-Gwalior. SpiceJet is soon expected to initiate operations on these new routes.

The commencement of these routes fulfils the objectives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to enhance the regional connectivity of the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with the metro cities of the country. With the flag-off, Jabalpur is now connected with Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune as non-UDAN routes and with Bilaspur as UDAN route. While Gwalior is now well connected with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Jammu as UDAN routes and Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad as non-UDAN routes.

Inauguration of these routes achieves the aim of the "Sab Uden Sab Juden" initiative under the UDAN scheme, noted a government press release.

Earlier this month, under the UDAN scheme, Indigo airlines started another flight to connect Kolkata and Imphal with Dibrugarh in Assam.

Till now 359 routes and 59 airports including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes have been made operational under the Centre's UDAN scheme.

The number of domestic passengers is increasing as flying emerges as a preferred, safe and time-saving mode of transport. On 15 July 2021, 1,56,450 passengers travelled on 1,450 flights. Total flight movement was 2,915 and total passenger movement was 3,12,892.

Also Read: Bengaluru airport sees 4.83 lakh kgs of mango exports between Mar-June

Also Read: Mumbai international airport now offers direct flights to Maldives