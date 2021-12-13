Civil Aviation Ministry gives in-principle nod for 21 greenfield airports

Civil Aviation Ministry has given 'in-principle' approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across India so far, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. There is a two-stage process for the approval of the proposal.

MoCA has so-far accorded 'in-principle' approval to 21 airports including Mopain Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra; Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Hassan and Shimoga in Karnataka; Datia (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh; Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh; Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat; Karaikal in Puducherry; Dagadarthi, Bhogapuramand Oravakal in Andhra Pradesh; Durgapur in West Bengal; Pakyong in Sikkim; Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh. Out of these, 8 airports namely Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Oravakal and Kushinagar have been operationalised.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken up development of new airports and expansion/upgradation at an estimated cost of ~Rs 25,000 crore in the next 4-5 years. This plan includes expansion and modification of existing terminals, new terminals, expansion or strengthening of existing runways, aprons, Airport Navigation Services control towers, technical blocks, etc.

Three public private partnerships (PPP) airports at Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have undertaken major expansion plan to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore by 2025. These projects are at various stages of planning/development. 154 RCS airports - 14 airdromes and 36 helipads have also been identified for development or upgradation under the UDAN scheme, as per the Ministry's reply in the Upper House. "Upgradation and modernisation of civil aviation infrastructure is an ongoing process and is undertaken by concerned airport operators from time-to-time depending on the availability of land, commercial viability, socio-economic considerations, traffic demand/willingness of airlines to operate to/from such airports," the Ministry said in its reply.

