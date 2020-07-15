Coronavirus crisis: Delhi airport handled over 20 million pieces of essential medical supplies in Q1

The Delhi international airport handled more than 20 million pieces of essential medical supplies during the first quarter of 2020-21, said its operator DIAL on Wednesday. "The medical kits contained: face masks - 10.3 million, gloves - 6.2 million, goggles 4.9 million, bodysuits - 1.9 million, shoe covers - 1.4 million, 250 ventilators etc," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a press release.

The DIAL said these imported medical kits were distributed all across the country, including the northeastern states.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended.

Cargo flights have been operating during the lockdown period as usual.

During April to June 2020, the first quarter of the financial year 2021, more than 20 million pieces of essential medical supplies, the largest volume of essential medical supplies handled by any airport in India, has been handled by the Delhi airport, stated the press release.

