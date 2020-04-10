Coronavirus: IndiGo plans to fly planes at half capacity, no onboard meals post lockdown

Indigo plans to resume operations with half-filled aircraft and no onboard meals for some time after lockdown is lifted, Ronjoy Dutta, CEO, Indigo, told employees. The airline would also conduct frequent deep cleaning of the planes so as to ensure the safety of passengers and crew when the operation resumes, The Times of India also reported Ronjoy Dutta as saying in a letter addressed to the employees on Friday. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown until April 14 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also framing protocols to make sure that social distancing is measured in confined places such as aircraft and airports once air transport resumes after lockdown.

"The current lockdown on both domestic & international passenger flights is till April 15. A decision to restart the flights after this period remains to be taken. If required, we will have to assess the situation on a case by case basis," Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Aviation Minister, had recently said. Ronjoy Dutta also said that IndiGo is examining all the fixed costs and discussing ways to bring them down. Shares of IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation were trading at Rs 1,054, up 63.85 points or 6.45 per cent on NSE at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday released an emergency package to the states and the UTs to fight coronavirus pandemic. The response and health system preparedness package, which is 100 per cent centrally funded, is aimed to boost health systems and support the procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs, and strengthening of surveillance activities, the government said. According to the communication sent to the states and UTs by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the project would be implemented in three phases -- phase 1 January 202 to June 2020, phase 2 July 2020 to March 2021 and phase 3 April 2021 to March 2024.

