Dear guests...: Air India's flight announcement for tomorrow changes after handover

Domestic carrier Air India on Thursday evening has updated its cockpit crew welcome announcement for flights departing tomorrow after the airline was formally handed over to the Tata Group earlier today. The new welcome announcement lets the passengers know that Air India has again become a part of the Tata group "after seven decades".

With the new announcement, Air India welcomes passengers aboard a "historic flight, which marks a special event."

The new welcome announcement will be made by all Air India pilots after door closure on every flight departing on January 28, 2022, according to a circular issued by Air India's operations department. It added that all pilots have to strictly comply with the new welcome announcement.

Read the full text of the changed announcement here:

"Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking…...

Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades.

We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion. Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey.

Thank you."

On October 8 2021, the government had announced that Talace Private Limited -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons -- had won the bid to acquire debt-laden Air India. Tata had outbid a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh by offering Rs 18,000 crore.

The Air India disinvestment process is now closed. Tuhin Kant Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) stated on Thursday that shares have been transferred to Talace Pvt Ltd, which is the new owner of Air India. The airline returns Tata Group after nearly 70 years.

Also read: It's official! Air India now formally handed over to Tata Group

Also read: Totally delighted, says N Chandrasekaran on Air India handover to Tatas