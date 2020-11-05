Delhi airport handles record 2,366 freighter movements; cargo volumes reach 77,000 MT in Sept

Cargo volumes at the GMR group-owned Delhi airport have recovered 94 per cent y-o-y in September at 77,000 MT, as the private aerodrome operator handled a record 2,366 freighter movements in a single month. The total cargo handled by the Delhi airport in September 2019 had stood at 82,220 million tonnes (MT), according to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

Economic activities in the country, following gradual unlockings in the past few months, are showing positive signs of recovery with Delhi airport seeing a significant surge in both cargo tonnage and freighter movements in September, it said in a release. Of the 77,000 MT cargo handled during the previous month, 48,000 MT was international, while the remaining 29,000 MT domestic, it said.

DIAL added that the cargo throughput has met an impressive recovery of 94 per cent in September compared to the same month of 2019. Also, the total cargo volume in the first half of the fiscal stood at 2,88,00 MT, which is expected to grow further in the coming months, DIAL said.

Freighter airlines, including passenger aircraft used to carry cargo, have significantly contributed in creating capacities to meet the demand, according to the release. DIAL said it has also enhanced significantly freighter handling capacity with the setting up of three additional dedicated freighter parking bays, taking their total number to 12.

