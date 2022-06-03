Delhi HC directs DGCA, airlines to impose heavy fines on passengers not following mask, hand hygiene norms 

Delhi High Court has called for strict implementation of mask mandate in airport premises and flights. A bench headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi advocated for heavy fines on those not wearing masks inside airports and flights, according to India Today.

The bench further said that airline staff should be given the authority to impose fines for violation of mask norms. Justice Sanghi said, “The idea behind the mask mandate is to reduce the risk. You can take the mask off when eating or drinking something. Requirement of masking in flights is already there in the norms.”

The bench also advocated for adding passengers who violate masks and hand hygiene to the no-fly list. The bench noted, “We are of the view that the DGCA should issue separate binding directions to all airlines to authorise the airline staff at the airports and in the aircraft, including flight pursers, air hostesses, pilots to take strict action against passengers or staff found violating the masking and hand hygiene norms.”

It further stated, “All persons found violating the norms should be booked and fined. Could be placed on the no-fly list. We can argue that it is essential to introduce a sufficient deterrent to enforce compliance.”

To this, the counsel appearing for aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that relaxations to the mask norm are only allowed in case a passenger is eating or drinking something.

The bench further said that the pandemic was far from over and kept “springing up its chief ugly head from time to time” and that the counsel for the Civil Aviation ministry appears for hearings via video conferencing since she is suffering from COVID-19.

(With inputs from Nalini Sharma, Aneesha Mathur)