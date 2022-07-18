Delhi HC dismisses PIL to ground SpiceJet; says not its domain

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation to ground SpiceJet over safety concerns. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the Aircraft Act provides for a robust mechanism in respect of the aviation industry and that the court cannot stop an airline from operating in the country based on a PIL.

The plea by Advocate Rahul Bhardwaj referred to seven incidents in three months that raised questions on the management of the airline. The petitioner said that there is no proper management in the airline, and that the lives of passengers were put at risk, according to a report by Live Law. The petitioner also brought up the issue of non-payment of salaries to employees.

The court added that it is not its domain and that it should be left for expert bodies, like the government. It added that they must give relief within the legal framework.

The Delhi High Court said that DGCA is the appropriate body to look into the Aircraft Act. The bench said that whenever an issue is brought to the DGCA, it takes it up with “quite promptitude”.

The bench also noted that the high court declined to interfere in a similar matter in 2019.

The plea stated that SpiceJet is not performing its duty properly and the delay in action may cause damage to life and property of passengers. The plea also sought a special fast track commission to decide on the grounding of SpiceJet. The petition also sought compensation for the fair charges to passengers who faced threat to their lives.

