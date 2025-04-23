In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India’s aviation regulator has stepped in to ensure the swift and safe return of stranded tourists. On Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory asking airlines to increase flight capacity from Srinagar and waive cancellation and rescheduling charges for passengers impacted by the crisis.

The move comes after at least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in an attack at one of south Kashmir’s most visited destinations. The incident has triggered a sharp rise in demand for outbound flights, as travelers scramble to return home.

“In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists,” the DGCA said in its advisory.

The aviation body also directed airlines to provide all necessary assistance to those facing travel challenges in the aftermath of the attack.

In response, both Air India and IndiGo have added additional flights from Srinagar on Wednesday, aiming to meet the sudden surge in demand.

Separately, the civil aviation ministry has issued instructions to airlines to avoid any fare hikes on routes to and from Srinagar, ensuring travelers are not further burdened during this difficult time.

As authorities continue to assess the security and humanitarian fallout of the Pahalgam attack, the aviation sector has been asked to play a key role in supporting evacuation efforts and restoring travel normalcy in the region.