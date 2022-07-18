DGCA cracks down on airlines after incidents of mishaps rise; finds several flaws

After several Indian airlines reported mid-air mishaps related to faulty engineering, among others, in recent times, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered a slew of instructions to keep a check on such incidents. The DGCA has mandated compliance to the instructions by July 28, 2022.

As per an official statement, the aviation regulator informed that spot checks have revealed several flaws.

"There have been reports of increased engineering related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times. In order to ensure that airlines are adhering to the laid down standards, DGCA has conducted several spot checks in the recent past," the aviation regulator said in a statement.

DGCA also listed the several flaws:

a) Improper identification of cause of a reported defect

b) Increasing trend of MEL releases

c) Non-availability of required certifying staff to cater to multiple scheduled arrivals/ departures in a short interval

It is also seen that airlines are resorting to frequent one-off authorisation to Category A certifying staff at transit stations which is not in line with existing regulatory provisions.

Keeping the above in view, it has been decided that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding AME Category B1/ B2 licence with appropriate authorization by their organization, DGCA further noted.

Recently, SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight was delayed after the Boeing B737 Max aircraft's nose wheel malfunctioned, Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials said.That was the the ninth incident of technical malfunction in a SpiceJet aircraft in 24 days.

Further, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution earlier this month after pilots observed defect in one of the engines. On July 14, IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur out of precaution as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second.