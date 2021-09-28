DGCA extends ban on international flights till October 31

The Director-General of the Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday announced the ban on scheduled international flights has been extended till October 31, 2021.

However, international all-cargo operations and flights with the DGCA's approval will continue. The ban was imposed in March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," read a DGCA statement.

The aviation regulator said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by competent authority on case-to-case basis. This means that Vande Bharat flights and flights that are currently operating under air bubble agreements with select countries will continue to operate.

Since July 2020, India has inked bilateral air bubble agreements with close to 25 countries to keep the flight operations active. Some countries with which India has such an agreement are the USA, United Kingdom, Bhutan, France, Kenya and the UAE.

Rules with regard to domestic flights, on the other hand, have been relaxed. The Ministry of Civil Aviation on September 18 had allowed airlines to operate a maximum capacity of 85 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic. The upper limit was earlier capped at 72.5 per cent.

Prior to that, airlines were operating with much lower levels. Between June 1 and July 5, the capacity was capped at 50 per cent, which was later hiked to 65 per cent and then to 72.5 per cent.

