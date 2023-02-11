DGCA imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on Air Asia over lapses in pilot training

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) levied a pecuniary penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Air Aisa for violating DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. As per DGCA, a few mandatory exercises for AirAsia pilots were not completed on time during the Pilot Proficiency Check, which is also an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement.

A financial penalty of Rs 3 lakhs has also been levied on Air Asia's 08 designated examiners for failing to fulfill their duties in accordance with the DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

The DGCA sent show cause notices to Air Asia's accountable manager, head of training, and all authorised examiners, requesting an explanation as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for failing to oversee their regulatory requirements. The fine was imposed after examining their responses.

Due to his failure to carry out his responsibilities in accordance with the relevant DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements, the Head of Training has been removed from his post for a period of three months.

The DGCA has initiated these enforcement steps to protect the safety of air travel and that all airlines follow the DGCA and ICAO regulatory criteria. The imposition of fines and the removal of the head of training demonstrate the DGCA's commitment to implementing laws and upholding the highest safety standards in the aviation industry.

Air Asia should take the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the applicable legislation and avoid future infractions. In order to remain in compliance with DGCA regulations, the airline must also take action to prevent similar offences in the future.

Meanwhile, the airline claimed in a statement that there is no deviation from safety margins. "We wish to reiterate that there is no deviation from the safety margins required for our operations. Nonetheless, we are reviewing the DGCA order and are considering making an appeal as per available regulatory provisions," AirAsia said.

"We acknowledge that a finding related to training exercises of pilots was observed by the DGCA following the main base inspection in November 2022. Immediate corrective action was taken in coordination with DGCA and additional simulator training sessions to address the gap were implemented. Additionally, we had already conducted these exercises as part of simulator training done beyond the mandated regulatory training requirements," the airline added.

Prior to this, the DGCA had fined Vistara Rs 70 lakh for failing to follow the Route Dispersal Guidelines in the previous year. The full-service airline paid the amount "under protest."

The airline also claimed that over the previous few years, it had completely complied with the Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG) and that it had only missed compliance by one flight.

Also Read: FM Sitharaman on SC verdict on Adani issue: Indian regulators are very seasoned