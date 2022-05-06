DGCA pulls up airlines for denying boarding to flyers who reported on time

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday pulled up airlines for denying boarding to flyers who've reported for their flights on time. DGCA stated that it has noticed that various airlines have been denying boarding to passengers holding confirmed tickets for a flight, even though they have presented themselves for boarding within the time specified by the airline.

"It has come to the notice of that various airlines are denying boarding to passengers holding confirmed ticket on a flight, although they have presented themselves for boarding within the time specified by the airline. This practice is extremely unfair to the passengers and brings a bad name to the aviation industry," wrote DGCA in official communication.

DCGA explained that to address such a situation, it had issued CAR Sections 3, Series M, Part IV on "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights."

"The CAR lays down the minimum compensation/facilities to be provided to a passenger in a situation when they are subjected to denied boarding, cancellation or delay in flight," it added.

"The airlines are hereby directed to comply with the provisions of the CAR at the earliest opportunity available, preferably at the airport if the passenger has reported on time. Any non-compliance of the provisions of the CAR will be viewed seriously and strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations," the DCGA further stated