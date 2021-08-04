'Digital passport': IndiGo to launch pilot for IATA travel pass; know details

IndiGo has partnered with International Air Transport Association (IATA) to launch a pilot project that will enable passengers to create a ‘digital passport.’ This will verify their pre-travel COVID-19 test or vaccination status to meet the standard operating procedures of destinations, especially international.

The pilot project, called IATA travel pass, will be a mobile app that will help passengers to manage their travel easily and securely in line with government requirements for tests or vaccines.

"The passengers will be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities as well as airlines to facilitate travel," IndiGo said in a statement.

"The app will also enable passengers to manage and save all their travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout the travel experience," it added.

The travel pass aims to help revive international air travel squeezed by pandemic curbs. It will also enable authorised labs and test centres to securely send test results or vaccination certificates to passengers, IATA mentioned.

"We are certain that our collaboration with IATA on this innovation will prove to be a stepping-stone towards international air travel recovery, while providing a hassle-free experience to our customers," said Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, IndiGo.

"Today, most countries have implemented protocols for travellers across the globe and this IATA travel pass will simplify and digitise the requisite passenger information for respective countries," Dutta added.

The pilot project will begin in the country from August 20.

More than 45 airlines across the world, including Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad have joined hands with IATA for carrying out a pilot for the travel pass.

