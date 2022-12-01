DigiYatra App Launch: Facial recognition installed at these three airports today

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched DigiYatra, that allows entry of air passengers based on a facial recognition system at the airport in the nation's capital.

"DigiYatra, a biometric enabled seamless travel experience based on facial recognition technology aims to provide a new digital experience for air travellers in #India," the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, tweeted.

With DigiYatra, paperless entry will be allowed for passengers at airports. The passenger data can be processed automatically based on a facial recognition system at various checkpoints, including at security check areas.

Besides Delhi, DigiYatra is also being launched in Bengaluru and Varanasi airports today.

How does DigiYatra work?

DigiYatra aims to make the boarding process at airports faster and seamless. In order to avail the service, a passenger is required to register their details on the DigiYatra app. They can do this by using Aadhaar-based validation and a self image capture. Once this is done, the boarding pass has to be scanned and the credentials are shared with the airport.

The next step happens at the airport e-gate. At the e-gate, the passenger has to first scan the bar-coded boarding pass and the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate will validate the passenger's identity and travel document. Once this process is done, the passenger can enter the airport through the e-gate.

Digi Yatra Foundation, a not-for-profit company, is the nodal body for DigiYatra.

The foundation's shareholders are Airport Authority of India (AAI), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL) and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

(With inputs from PTI)

