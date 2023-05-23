scorecardresearch
Domestic airlines witness record growth of 43% on-year in passengers

Monthly growth rate in last one year stand at 22 per cent while the overall cancellation rate of flight has been only 0.47 per cent

Domestic airlines saw an annual growth of 43 per cent in terms of passengers carried, said Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday. The data is based on the traffic data submitted by various domestic airlines.

“We are delighted to witness the steady expansion of the domestic airline industry, which not only strengthens our economy but also connects people across the country,” said Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel.

"The efforts of all involved have been instrumental in driving the growth of the aviation sector and positioning India as a global aviation hub,” Scindia added. “The Ministry remains dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for the aviation industry to thrive and will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to facilitate sustainable growth and ensure the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction.”

The month-on-month (MoM) growth rate between April 2022 and April 2023 has increased by 22.18 per cent, underscoring the sustained momentum of the domestic airline industry. 

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic flights for the month of April 2023 remained at a low rate of 0.47 per cent.

Number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of April 2023 has been at a low of around 0.28.

According to Ministry of Civil aviation, this surge in passenger number reflects the robustness and resilience of India’s aviation industry, showcasing the ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity and provide convenient travel options to the citizens of the country. 

The increased passenger figures indicate a growing demand for air travel and highlight the positive trajectory of the aviation sector.

Published on: May 23, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
