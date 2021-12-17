Domestic flights carried 30% more passengers in Jan-Nov than previous year

Domestic airlines carried a total of 726.11 lakh passengers from January to November 2021 as against 556.84 lakh during the corresponding period last year, thereby registering an annual growth rate of 30.40 per cent and monthly growth of 65.50 per cent, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showed on Friday.

Of 726.11 lakh passengers, 89.52 lakh were carried by Air India + Alliance Air, whereas 636.59 lakh were carried by private carriers.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of November 21 has been 0.74 per cent owing to technical, commercial, weather, and operational reasons.

Domestic traffic along with international flight services remained shut for two months until May 25, 2020, when scheduled air services were resumed in a graded manner. Scheduled international flight operations to and from India remain suspended as of now.

Passenger Complaints during the month

During November 2021, a total of 554 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of November 2021 has been around 0.53, according to DGCA.

Meanwhile, domestic air passenger traffic crossed the 10-million mark in November for the first time since the pandemic hit the aviation industry in March 2020, but the new Omicron variant has the potential to disrupt, according to rating agency ICRA.

After recording 1.23 crore domestic passengers in February 2020, domestic air travel demand dipped to 19.84 lakh passengers in the first month (June 2020) of the resumption of flight services on local routes.

The recovery in domestic traffic continued till March this year when the second wave hit the country, resulting in domestic travel demand nosediving to 21.15 lakh passengers in May 2021.

In the second phase of the recovery, domestic travel demand rose to 10.04-10.05 million (1.004 crore-1.005 crore) in November as against 63.54 lakh passengers in the year-earlier period, a robust 64 per cent growth, ICRA said in a statement last week.

The month-on-month growth, however, stood at 15-16 per cent in November over about 8.98 million passengers in October, ICRA said.