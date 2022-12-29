Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata flight: 'Ban the people beating the guy,' say netizens

Social media users were left aghast after a video of a physical altercation between passengers on a Bangkok-Kolkata Thai Smile Airways flight went viral. Users took to Twitter to say that these passengers should be put on a no-fly list. They also wondered how could anyone behave in such a manner on a flight.

A user tagged Thai Airways and other airlines like IndiGo, Tata-owned Vistara, and SpiceJet, and wrote: “What kind of behaviour is this… pathetic… all airlines should ban these customers from travelling and set an example!!”

A user who goes by the username Bones on Twitter said, “Simply put them on a no-fly list forever. Deterrence has to be strong. ”Another used tagged Thai Airways and questioned, “What are your policies regarding these situations? Have you arrested these gangsters who assaulted the other passenger? Have you placed them on the no-fly list permanently?”

A Twitter user named Sayan Dutta pointed out: “Hope they were arrested and passports confiscated. They should also be barred from domestic flights and sent to police remand for a few days with the same treatment being provided.”

Another user Akash Vatsa tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Thai Airways, and Thailand’s Embassy in India and wrote, “Can you please look at this video and ban the 3-4 people beating the other guy? This kind of behaviour makes air travel dangerous. Please take strict action against all of them.”

The brawl took place on December 26, according to one of the passengers on the flight. The reason behind the violent scuffle remains unclear. In the video of the incident, a few passengers can be seen slapping a man multiple times. Fellow passengers and the air hostess pacified those involved in the altercation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) took notice of the incident and assured that proper action will be taken in the matter.

Zulfiqar Hasan, DG of BCAS said, “We’ve taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. Further action to be taken.” Top BCAS sources also told India Today that no one has come and lodged an official complaint in the matter and thus, they have reached out to the airline and other authorities concerned.

