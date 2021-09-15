Financial bids received for Air India divestment; Tata Sons among bidders

The government on Wednesday said it has received financial bids from interested companies for its divestment of national carrier Air India.

In a tweet, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, “Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser. Process now moves to concluding stage.”

Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser. Process now moves to concluding stage. pic.twitter.com/0NxCJxX5Q1 — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Tata Sons told news agency PTI that it has submitted its bid to acquire the airline.

The government is looking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd.

The strategic sale of Air India was approved by the Cabinet committee on Economic Affairs in February 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the proposed sale of the airline.

The government plans to raise Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the current financial year through disinvestment and strategic sale.

