Flight operations at Bengaluru airport to be impacted for 10 days; here's why

Flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be partially suspended for 10 days from February 8.

This comes as the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 is scheduled to take place between February 13 to 17 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

"There will be partial air space closure during Aero India 2023 impacting commercial flight schedules between 08 -17 February, 2023," the official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport tweeted.

Bengaluru airport: Air space closure times

Commercial flight operations will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm on February 8. Similar restrictions are in place between February 9 to 11 as well.

On February 12, the closure time will be between 9 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile, runways will be shut between 9 am to 12 pm on February 13 for inauguration ceremony and air display.

On February 14 and 15, flight operations will be impacted between 12 pm to 2:30 pm. Whereas on February 16 and 17, runways will be affected between 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Akasa Air shares update

"#TravelUpdate Due to airspace closure at Bengaluru, for Aero India Show 2023, some of our flights across the network, between 8th Feb through 17th Feb'23, have been cancelled or rescheduled. We understand this may impact your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience," Akasa Air tweeted.

It added that in case a person's flight is impacted, he or she can request a full refund for the existing booking or rebook an alternate available flight at no additional cost.

Aero India 2023

'Aero India 2023' is said to be Asia's biggest airshow that will be held for five days. The first three days are reserved for business visitors, and the general public will be able to see the show for the last two days.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “This is going to be the biggest airshow with the highest participation. There will be a large number of participations from delegates, aerospace and defence industry leaders, also companies.”

