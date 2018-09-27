Flights to become expensive as govt increases customs duty on aviation fuel

If you had any plans to go on a vacation in the upcoming travel season starting October on a limited budget, maybe its time you reconsider the decision. The airlines, already burdened with the high cost of airline turbine fuel or ATF, will now have to shell out more as the Centre government has imposed give per cent customs duty on ATF. The airline industry is struggling to keep up its revenue in wake of rising fuel cost and the falling value of rupee against dollar. At a time when the airlines were seeking a reduction in taxes and duties, the government's latest decision would hurt their business prospects. And they are likely to pass on the burden on to the customers.

The government is in the dock over continuously rising fuel cost and the falling value of rupee, which have inflated the Current Account Deficit. India's forex reserves have also fallen below $400 billion for the first time since November 2017. As part of preventive measures to curb imports, the government on Wednesday hiked customs duty on 19 'non-essential items', ranging from refrigerators and air conditioners (ACs) to aviation fuel. The centre is likely to raise Rs 4,000 crore from the customs duty hike this financial year alone.

The customs duty on ATF is coming at a time when the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a grouping of more than 280 airlines, is ruing about "acute pressure on profits".

Sharat Dhall, Chief Operating Officer at Yatra.com's B2C, said the decision of the government to impose 5 per cent customs duty on aviation fuel is bound to have a negative impact on the carriers. "However, the silver lining to the situation is that with the peak season kicking in, we are likely to see an increase in prices and strong loads as well, which would provide relief to the airlines," he told PTI.

Major carriers like Jet Airways and SpiceJet are already feeling the pinch of rising cost. A fierce competition has added to their woes. Jet Airways has suffered a financial loss of Rs 1,036 crore and Rs 1,300 crore in the quarters ending March and June. On September 10, SpiceJet's Chief Ajay Singh said the airline would increase the prices from October.

Meanwhile, the other items on which import tariffs have been hiked include washing machines less than 10Kg, speakers, car tyres, cut and polished diamond, gemstone, plastics used in tableware, kitchenware and other household items, suitcase, travel bags, etc. The changes in the rates of basic customs duty (BCD) will be effective from midnight. The total value of imports of these items in the year 2017-18 was about Rs 86,000 crore, the government said.

