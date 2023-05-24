FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets Boeing delegation to discuss India’s aviation potential

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met a Boeing delegation in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss India’s aviation market potential. The Boeing delegation consisted of a senior team led by its president Salil Gupte.

In the discussions, FM Sitharaman highlighted India’s growth and current status as the third largest economy in the world and pointed towards PM Modi’s leadership and vision for the next 25 years, Amrit Kaal.

Expanding on the goals of Amrit Kaal, Sitharaman stated that the government aims to hit the goals by focusing on the four “I”s: investments, infrastructure, innovation and inclusivity.

The FM then went over the recent bulk orders for aircraft placed by Indian companies, pointing towards the rapid growth the Indian aerospace and aviation had displayed. She then informed the delegation of the aircraft leasing operations undertaken by banks in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

Highlighting India’s geographical standing, Sitharaman focused on India’s goal to become a Maintenance and Repair overhaul hub, providing services from Europe to Africa to the Far East.

Expanding on India’s potential, the FM highlighted the plethora of opportunities the companies would come across should they choose to relocate. The opportunities would be not just in the form of captive markets but also as a chance to be a hub in the region, further opening up business opportunities.

Amrit Kaal is the 25-year goal of bettering the lives of Indian citizens while simultaneously narrowing the development gap between villages and cities. The 25-year plan also aims to adopt technological advancements at various levels of public life.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term “Amrit Kaal” when laying out a 25-year roadmap as India approached 100 years of independence.

"While India has made rapid strides, there should be a 'saturation' of development and 100 percent accomplishments with every village having roads, every family having a bank account, every eligible person having health insurance, card, and gas connection," PM Modi said while laying out the roadmap.