Four AAI airports, three JV airports complete preliminary testing of biometric boarding system

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Thursday that four Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports and three Joint Venture airports have completed preliminary testing of the Digi Yatra Biometric boarding system, which is a part of the country's first facial recognition technology-based biometric boarding system for passengers.

The preliminary testing was conducted with registration only for the 'Day of Travel', explained Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation VK Singh in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The preliminary testing was done at four AAI airports namely Varanasi, Pune, Kolkata and Vijayawada and three JV airports namely Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (HIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), and Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL).

The Minister of State explained that the Digi Yatra Biometric boarding system is expected to facilitate optimised utilization of resources of airports, airlines etc. The Digi Yatra initiative aims to promote paperless and hassle-free air travel. It is a biometric-based digital processing system for passenger entry and related requirements at the airport, according to the ministry.

The Digi Yatra Central Eco-system is aligned to the global processes of IATA Travel Pass for interoperability for seamless international travel. This scheme is to be implemented across various airports in a phased manner. In the first phase, it is planned to go live at selected airports in the year 2022.

Meanwhile, AAI has taken up the development of new airports, and expansion and up-gradation of existing airports with an investment pipeline of Rs. 25,000 crores in next 4-5 years. This includes expansion and modification of existing terminals, setting up new terminals, expansion or strengthening of existing runways, aprons, Airport Navigation Services (ANS), control towers, technical blocks etc., noted the ministry.

