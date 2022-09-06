German carrier Lufthansa rushes to avert second pilots' strike over pay

German carrier Lufthansa said on Tuesday that it planned to improve its pay offer to pilots in an effort to avert a two-day strike this week that could cause significant disruption to travellers.

A union representing pilots announced plans for a walkout on Wednesday and Thursday, while calling on the company to makes a serious offer in talks over pay increases.

It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout on Friday that led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

Lufthansa said it would have to decide by noon which flights to cancel in the coming days and a strike would have massive consequences for its flight plan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lufthansa's personnel chief Michael Niggemann accused the union of seeking to escalate the labour dispute.

We will nevertheless do everything to achieve success with an improved offer despite the time pressure, he said.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called for a 5.5 per cent raise for its members this year and an inflation-busting 8.2 per cent increase in 2023.

Pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure.

The airline says those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40 per cent, or around 900 million euros over two years.

It has instead offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5 per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18 per cent increase for those starting the profession.

Strong unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers in Germany, using strikes to press their demands in labour disputes.

