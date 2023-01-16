Go First announces 'Travel India Travel Sale': Domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,199; check details

Domestic carrier Go First (formerly known as GoAir) on Monday announced its opening sale of the year 'Travel India Travel.' In order to encourage travellers to make the most out of the sale, Go First will offer fares starting at Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and at Rs 6,599 for international flights to travellers booking tickets between January 16-19, 2023. The offer will be applicable for travel between February 4 to September 30, 2023.

According to the company, free rescheduling and cancellation will be available on all bookings as per the terms and conditions. "This offer will help travellers plan their vacations in advance, making travel experience more convenient and budget-friendly. Being an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), Go First always aims towards providing a convenient and affordable flying experience," the company said.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First said, “This gesture is aimed at providing customers a well-planned, convenient, comfortable, and affordable travel experience. Customers have always been the focal point for GO FIRST. We always try our best to render exceptional services to our beloved customers."

"The ULCC/ LCC work on the philosophy where the seats are cheap when you book well in advance and as you go near to the departure, they become expensive and hence this sale is aimed to provide the opportunity to the customers to get cheapest fares and still have option to cancel or reschedule till 15 days prior to the schedule date of departure,” Khona added.

As per the airline, this offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings. It added that these are promotional fares and no further discounting is permitted. In case of a no-show, no refund will be given.

Go First also mentioned that seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on a first-come, first-served availability basis. Moreover, the promotion is applicable only on direct flights, Go First said on its website.

Standard terms and conditions of cancellation will be applicable, as per the company. Flight schedule and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes, it added further.

