Go First Twitter handle hacked; airline says investigating the matter

Wadia group-run airline Go First's Twitter handle was hacked on Monday evening and the company said it is investigating the matter to take back control of the handle.



"GO FIRST would like to inform you that the airline's official twitter account has been compromised. All the concerned teams are investigating the matter to restore and gain control at the earliest," the airline said in a release.



The company's spokesperson said that the airline is working closely with Twitter to address the issue, "GO FIRST is committed to provide secure, safe and efficient service/information to it passengers at all times," the spokesperson said.

Tweets like "AMAZING!", "GREAT JOB!" and a link to a suspicious site were made from the compromised handle.



This is not the first instance of a company or a famous personality's Twitter handle being hacked. Earlier this month, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (I&B ministry) Twitter handle was briefly hacked. The hackers renamed the handle as 'Elon Musk' and tweeted "great job" for some time along with some malicious links from it.



In December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was also briefly compromised.

