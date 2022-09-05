Goa to get new airport! First flight test conducted at Mopa International Airport

First test flight was flown at Goa’s Mopa International Greenfield Airport on Monday under the supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials. The officials utilised an IndiGo aircraft for the purpose, which taxied down on the runway.

Goa to get new airport soon .1st test landing of flight at Mopa International Airport in Goa held today. pic.twitter.com/HHqV6oXnPo — Sahil Joshi (@sahiljoshii) September 5, 2022

The airport has been developed by GMR Airports Limited subsidiary GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL). It is based on public private partnership (PPP) model, based on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. This airport will be a full-service airport catering to both domestic and international passengers besides providing freight services.

The airport offers facilities like integrated passenger terminal building, cargo terminal, emergency services, flight catering, vehicle parking, reserved services and aircraft fuelling infrastructure among others.

Experts believe that the airport will bolster demand for second homes in the coastal state. Savills India was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “One of the reasons for the interest in Goa is that the state has made significant progress in the last couple of years.”

Prior to Mopa airport becoming functional, all national and international flights for Goa were handled at the Dabolim airport, which is also a naval base. Only 70 flights land on the Dabolim airport on a daily basis since no flight landing is allowed between 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. After the Mopa airport becomes functional, number of flights landing in Goa is likely to go up to 150.

(With agency inputs)