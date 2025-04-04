Government launches indigenous trainer aircraft technology

The government on Friday launched indigenous trainer aircraft technology for Commercial Pilot Licensing (CPL) and announced that it would collaborate with the private sector in manufacturing this aircraft.

CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) and Pioneer Clean AMPS Pvt Ltd on Friday entered into a technology license agreement for the two-seater trainer aircraft Hansa-3 (NG). The aircraft will fulfill the requirements of flying clubs in providing PPL (Private Pilot License) and CPL training to the young generation.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reaffirmed the government's focus on democratization and decentralization of pilot training, which will reduce the cost of pilot training and give wings to the aspirations of youth, many of whom give up on their dream of becoming pilots due to affordability issues.

India will need 30,000 pilots over the next 15–20 years, up from the current 6,000–7,000 pilots, as Indian airlines collectively have over 1,700 aircraft on order. Currently, India's commercial aircraft fleet stands at over 800 aircraft.

Typically, each aircraft requires 15–20 pilots for narrow-body aircraft and 25–30 pilots for long-range wide-body jets. Hence, there is an urgent need to create a world-class flying training ecosystem in the country.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan said the country needs to have more pilots, and indigenous aircraft will help in training them and efforts are also on to develop India’s own regional aircraft.

The pact is for manufacturing and commercialisation as well as marketing and after-sales support for flight training and allied applications.

Dr. Abhay Pashilkar, Director, shared that CSIR-NAL has received Letters of Intent (LOI) for 110+ HANSA-3(NG) aircraft from FTOs across the country. To meet the domestic demand and export potential, CSIR-NAL has partnered with M/s Pioneer Clean Amps Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, who will set up a manufacturing facility aiming to build 36 aircraft per year, with plans to scale up to 72 aircraft annually, in alignment with the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.