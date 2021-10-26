Govt, Tatas sign share purchase agreement for Air India

The government on Monday signed the share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for disinvestment of Air India. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet, “Share Purchase Agreement signed today by Government with Tata Sons for strategic disinvestment of Air India.”

Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons had, earlier this month, emerged as the successful bidder to buy out the government’s share in the airline. Pandey had said in press conference then that there were seven bidders in the second round, out of which five were disqualified.

Share Purchase Agreement signed today by Government with Tata Sons for strategic disinvestment of Air India. pic.twitter.com/DRjKODxGbM — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) October 25, 2021

"Talace Pvt Ltd of Tata Sons is the winning bidder at Rs 18,000 crore. The transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2021," Pandey said at a press briefing, and further adding, "7 expressions of interest (EOI) were received by December 2020. Five disqualified because they didn’t meet eligibility requirements."

According to the department, Rs 46,262 crore debt of the state-owned airline will be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL), while 15 per cent of the total debt of Rs 61,562 crore will be retained by Tatas. The government will get around Rs 2,700 crore cash from Tatas, and they will take over Rs 15,300 crore debt.

After the announcement, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata welcomed Air India back into the company. "The Tata group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata group's presence in the aviation industry," he said.

