Hullabaloo over recent incidents unfortunate: DGCA chief on technical snags in aircraft 

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar said the hullabaloo over recent events is unfortunate. Kumar further said that an aircraft is a complex machine and may continue to be used for air operations provided it is compliant with airworthiness requirements as laid down by the DGCA.

Kumar also told news agency ANI, “Yes, we had diversions, air turnbacks, rejected/abandoned take-off, precautionary/priority/emergency landings, missed approaches, cancellation due to technical snags and return to bay after pushback, but tell me, which aviation market does not have these issues?”

The hullabaloo over recent events concerning our airlines is unfortunate. An Aircraft is a complex machine & has many components, it may continue to be used for air operation subject to compliance of Airworthiness requirements: DGCA DG on back-to-back technical snags in Aircrafts pic.twitter.com/zai1Vyqn4s — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

His comments come a day after the aviation clipped budget carrier SpiceJet’s wings when it directed the airline to restrict flight operations to 50 per cent for the next eight weeks following a spate of technical snags in the aircraft. DGCA noted that during these eight weeks, the airline will be subjected to ‘enhanced surveillance.’

The order stated, “Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent shall be subjected the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity.” SpiceJet reported at least eight technical snag incidents in 18 days from June 19.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet spokesperson said, “There has been absolutely no impact on our schedule following yesterday’s order by the regulator. This has been possible as SpiceJet, like other airlines, had already rescheduled its flight operations due to the current lean travel season.”