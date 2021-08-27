Indian airlines asked to put India@75 on planes

India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence this year. To commemorate the year, the government has asked airlines to put ‘India@75’ stickers on their aircraft. Additionally, the airlines have been asked to conduct quizzes for children and to award the winners on board.

As part of the ‘Passenger First’ campaign planned in September, airlines have been asked to put the stickers as well as conduct an in-flight puzzle and quiz on the same theme, stated a government source to The Economic Times.

People in the know told the daily that winners will get coupons, India@75 shirt pins or coupons. Airlines will then have to tweet the image of winners from their social media handles and tag Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Private airlines will also put India@75 stickers on their aircraft. While it is unclear how much it will cost to put a sticker, it is certain that aircraft will have to be taken to maintenance hangers.

This is not unusual for airlines to participate in such a manner to mark an event of national importance. In 2019 too, Air India had celebrated Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary by painting his portrait.

