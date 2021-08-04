IndiGo airfare sale: Airline offers flights tickets from Rs 915; know details

IndiGo on Wednesday kicked off its 15th anniversary celebrations by announcing an airfare sale. The budget carrier has announced a three-day sale offering all-inclusive rates starting from Rs 915 on its domestic as well as international routes.



The booking window is open from August 4 to August 6, and can be availed on travel between September 1, 2021, till March 26, 2022, IndiGo said in a statement.



The airline added that add-ons such as 6E Flex, 6E Bagport, and Fast Forward are being offered at Rs 315, whereas car rental service will begin from Rs 315.

Also Read: IndiGo in a do-or-die situation post highest-ever quarterly loss in Q1



HSBC credit card owners can avail an additional 5% cashback of up to Rs 750 on a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000.



IndiGo is also offering additional 6E benefits with 10% cashback on using Ka-ching credit card for flight booking and 20% cashback on using the card for pre-booking add-ons.



"Time for SALE-brations! Grab the best fares, pack your bags and make that much awaited trip happen,' Indigo said in a tweet.

Time for SALE-brations! Grab the best fares, pack your bags and make that much awaited trip happen. Book now https://t.co/i2TT16rSey #15YearsOfBeing6E #LetsIndiGo #Aviation pic.twitter.com/Enb8a6UpFV — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 4, 2021

"It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 15 fulfilling years. We would like to express our gratitude towards our customers and employees for their confidence in us even during the worst times. On behalf of team IndiGo, I would like to thank all our customers, partners and members of the aviation fraternity who have made this journey so successful" said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.



The airline currently has a fleet of over 270 aircraft and is operating around 1,000 daily flights.