IndiGo and Air France-KLM to commence codeshare agreement

IndiGo, one of the country's largest airlines, and Air France-KLM, announced on Thursday that they are launching an extensive codeshare agreement. The cooperation will start in February 2022, subject to government approvals, the companies said in a statement.

With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations, the statement added.

From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve 4 destinations in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Further, on departure from India, the airline group will open up their global network of over 250 destinations to IndiGo customers, with more than 120 destinations in Europe and about 50 in the Americas, according to the statement.

A codeshare agreement, also known as codeshare, is a business arrangement, common in the aviation industry, in which two or more airlines publish and market the same flight under their own airline designator and flight number (the "airline flight code") as part of their published timetable or schedule.