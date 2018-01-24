IndiGo Q3 net profit jumps 56.4% to Rs 762.03 crore

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation today reported 56.4 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 762.03 crore in the October-December quarter. The airline attributed the rise in net profits to better revenue management and credits from manufacturers.

The aviation company in a stock exchange filing informed that the revenue from operations was up by 23.94 per cent to Rs 6.177.82 crore from Rs 4.986.49 crore in the same period a year-ago. The carrier's passenger ticket revenue saw a jump of 21.8 per cent to Rs 5.322.46 crore and ancillary revenues was up by 20 per cent to Rs 700.12 crore.

Speaking on the result, IndiGo President and Whole-time Director Aditya Ghosh said: "I am pleased to report profit after tax of Rs 7.6 billion for the quarter. At the same time, I am happy to announce that we delivered the promise of starting our regional operations with our ATR aircraft, which will enable us to provide connectivity to many more cities in India."

IndiGo ended the quarter with 3 ATRs and 32 Airbus A320neo aircrafts. The air carrier recently commenced operations from Tirupati and Rajamundry airports earlier this month.

"Last quarter was also special to us as we carried our 200 millionth customers and now operates more than a thousand flights a day," he added.

According to the company, total expenses for the October-December were Rs 5,378.19 crore, an increase of 18 per cent over the last year same period. The airline fuel expenses saw a 20.6 per cent increase to Rs 2,016 crore during the same quarter. Expenditure on aircraft and engine rental also went up by 15.7 per cent to Rs 944.2 crore in the quarter under review in comparison to Rs 816.4 crore in the year ago period.