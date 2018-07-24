IndiGo revises its number of technical snags from 340 to 14,628

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has revised its number of technical glitches from 340 to 14,628 - 43 times more than what it had reported in 2017. This year in March, Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha that airlines in India had recorded 24,791 snags in 2017. IndiGo reported 340 incidents, a number which was contested by other airlines such as Jet Airways, Vistara and SpiceJet.

IndiGo's reported number was lower than those reported by Jet Airways, Spicejet, GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia. As per the data, Jet Airways had reported 9,689 snags, SpiceJet 4,903 snags, GoAir reported 1,888 snags, AirAsia reported 1,367 and Vistara reported 1,225 incidents.

Last year, IndiGo faced massive glitches in its Pratt & Whitney engines. In the 2017 June quarter, IndiGo had grounded nine A320 neo planes due to engine issues. The grounding had also resulted in IndiGo cancelling 84 flights on that particular day.

Then again between February and March this year, 11 IndiGo planes were taken out of operations due to the same engine issues on the directions of the aviation regulator after a series of mid air shut downs were reported by the carrier.

This year in March, IndiGo cancelled 47 of its 1,000-odd flights per day.

Technical snag means a condition existing in an aircraft or aircraft component arising from any cause other than damage, which would prevent it or another aircraft component from performing their intended functions or would reduce the expected service life of the aircraft or the aircraft component.

In last three years, the technical snags in airlines have gone up from 15,048 in 2014 to 24,791 in 2017. According to the Minister, the incidents of technical defects have increased due to increase in number of aircraft in the airline and increased number of flight sectors.

(With inputs from PTI)