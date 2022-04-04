IndiGo temporarily suspends 'some' pilots from duty

India's biggest domestic carrier IndiGo on Monday confirmed that it has suspended “some” pilots from duty for "indulging in activities that are in contravention to the terms of their employment and in violation of the code of conduct of the company."

"We confirm that a handful of IndiGo pilots have been suspended from duty for indulging in activities that are in contravention to the terms of their employment and in violation of the code of conduct of the company," the airline said in a statement.

Moreover, some IndiGo commanders confirmed to Business Today that the pilots were suspended as a warning.

The development comes amid a large section of pilots demanding restoration of full pay and other benefits, according to sources.

IndiGo had recently announced that its pilots' salaries have been increased by 8 per cent in view of the continuous steady flight operations.

''Now, as we have established continuous steady operations, on behalf of our managing director, the board of directors and the senior leadership team, I am pleased to announce an upwards revision of eight per cent in the salaries of all our pilots with effect from April 1,'' said Ashim Mittra, senior vice-president (flight operations), IndiGo, in a communique to the pilots.

Following the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020, all Indian carriers had announced pay cuts across the board. However, the companies have gradually started salary restorations from this month after passenger numbers have started improving sequentially from October.

Full regular international flight services resumed in India after the COVID-19 outbreak on March 27. Full regular domestic flights resumed in the country on October 18 last year.

(With inputs from Manish Pant)