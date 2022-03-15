IndiGo to resume flights to Thailand from today under air bubble agreement  

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced the resumption of flights to Thailand under the air bubble agreement. These flights will continue till March 26 and will later become a part of the scheduled commercial international operations.

These flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai, as per the official release. Kolkata-Bangkok, Bangkok-Chennai, Delhi-Phuket and Phuket-Delhi flights will operate daily.

Delhi-Bangkok, Bangkok-Delhi, Bangalore-Bangkok, Mumbai-Phuket and Phuket-Mumbai flights will run on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Mumbai-Bangkok and Bangkok-Mumbai flights will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bangkok-Bangalore flight will run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, as per the release.

“We are pleased to resume operations between India and Thailand with flights to Bangkok and Phuket as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Thailand is one of the favourite tourist destinations for Indians and the resumption of services will surely bring cheer and affordable flying options for those planning summer travel to international destinations,” IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.

Boulter added, “These flights will not only bring down airfares on these routes but also promote trade tourism and mobility, giving a fillip to economic recovery in both the countries.”

Thailand reopened its borders for tourists from other countries on February 1 nearly two years after it restricted entry for tourists in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, fully vaccinated foreign travellers from India can enter Thailand without undergoing quarantine.

Travellers need a negative PCR test before arrival in Thailand and two more RT-PCR tests after landing – one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand.

Meanwhile, IndiGo shares rose by 0.69 per cent to settle at 1,851.65 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, the IndiGo shares went up 0/75 per cent and settled at 1,852.60 apiece.