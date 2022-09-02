IndiGo's Delhi-Udaipur flight faces 'engine vibrations' mid-air, DGCA grounds plane

An IndiGo flight to Udaipur returned to Delhi on Thursday due to "engine vibrations". The Airbus flight 6E-6264 from Delhi to Udaipur returned to Delhi due to a technical issue, the airline informed in an official statement. "All passengers were accommodated on another aircraft which operated to Udaipur," it said.

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded the plane. The aviation regulator will probe the incident, a senior official told the news agency. He said the flight did an air turnback after it experienced vibrations in engine 2. The plane landed safely.

Besides this, one more plane faced technical issues while returning to the Delhi airport on Thursday. In the last few months, multiple airlines have reported cases of technical glitch in flights mid-air.

SpiceJet and IndiGo have reported several cases in the past few months. On Thursday, another SpiceJet plane experienced "autopilot" snag following which it had to return midway. The flight with 89 passengers onboard had taken off from the national capital. This incident will also be probed by the DGCA.

SpiceJet aircraft have been recently involved in a series of incidents, following which the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

The aviation safety regulator had on July 27 ordered the airline to operate about 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks, PTI reported.

