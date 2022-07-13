Jalan Kalrock Consortium appoints two senior executives for Jet Airways 

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (or JKC) has appointed Srihari Venugopal as Vice President of Network Planning and Tanay Palshetkar as Assistant Vice President of Pricing and Revenue Management for Jet Airways. Both Venugopal and Palshetkar will report to the airline’s CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, as per an official release.

While Venugopal will be responsible for developing and overseeing Jet Airways’ network strategy via route planning and development, Palshetkar will work collaboratively across the business to drive revenue and shape the airline’s commercial proposition.

Srihari Venugopal formerly worked with Go First (erstwhile Go Air) as the Vice President of Network Planning. Prior to his stint at Go First, he was associated with Bengaluru International Airport, SpiceJet, AirAsia, Air Pegasus and the Saudi Arabian carrier Flynas.

He started his aviation career as revenue management analyst at Air Deccan and worked in various capacities across the MENA and ASEAN regions apart from the domestic market.

Tanay Palshetkar has also come in from Go First wherein he was the General Manager for Revenue Management. Prior to working at Go First, he was associated with Kingfisher Airlines’ start-up team and went onto work with the UAE-based RAK Airways and FlyDubai and AirAsia.

He started his career with Jet Airways around 22 years ago in the reservation team and then transitioned to roles like revenue management, pricing and similar domains within commercial functions of various airlines.

Commenting on these appointments, CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said, “Both, Srihari and Tanay, bring great abilities and the right experience to help us relaunch Jet Airways. We welcome both of them to the Jet Airways family, and we are delighted that our entire senior management team is now almost fully in place, as we get closer to creating history together.”

Several industry veterans have joined the re-start team of Jet Airways as several appointments were announced in May this year. These appointments were Prabh Sharan Singh (Chief Digital Officer), HR Jagannath (VP Engineering), Mark Turner (VP Inflight Product and Services) and Vishesh Khanna (VP Sales, Distribution and Customer Engagement).

Jet Airways suspended its operations in April 2019 and the airline is being revived under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as per the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved resolution plan of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC).

