Jet Airways interim CEO makes an exit amid airline's plans to takeoff

Even as competition in the Indian skies is set to soar in the coming months, news has come in of the interim Jet Airways CEO, Captain Sudhir Gaur making an exit.

According to industry sources, Captain Gaur had put in his papers much earlier before the news became public. The reasons behind his sudden departure from the company are not yet known.

A full-service airline, Jet Airways ruled the Indian aviation market till the early years of the past decade before it abruptly shut down operations in April 2019. It has been trying to take wings again under new management headed by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.