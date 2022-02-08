Jet Airways opens hiring for trainers, captains, other staff; check details here

The Delhi-based Indian and international airline, Jet Airways is now open to onboard experienced trainers, captains and co-pilots, it said as it opened hirings for these posts. The airline on its official Twitter handle announced that the staff is required for its 737 NG aircraft.



If selected, the candidates will be expected to join the workforce immediately.



The airline tweeted, “Jet Airways is looking to onboard experienced Trainers, Captains and Co-Pilots (Type Rated 737NG) for immediate joining.”

Jet Airways is looking to onboard experienced Trainers, Captains and Co-Pilots (Type Rated 737NG) for immediate joining. Perks and benefits best in class. If you are interested, send in your resume to Careers@JetAirways.com

February 8, 2022



The tweet mentioned that special perks and benefits will be provided to the hired staff.



Jet Airways even shared its official mail ID on which candidates can send their resume including past experience and background.



Last month, company's interim CEO, Captain Sudhir Gaur made a sudden exit. But the reasons behind his sudden departure from the company are not yet known.



Jet Airways was among the largest Indian aviation companies till the early years of the past decade before it abruptly shut down operations in April 2019. It has been trying to take wings again under new management headed by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

