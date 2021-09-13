Jet Airways to start domestic flights in first quarter of 2022: Jalan Kalrock

Jet Airways, which had gone into insolvency proceedings, will start domestic flights in the country by the first quarter of 2022, while short-haul international flights will begin by the last quarter of next year, Jalan Kalrock consortium, the winning bidder for the airline, said on Monday.



The first flight of Jet Airways would be on Delhi-Mumbai route, the consortium said. The headquarters of the airlines would also be moved to Delhi from Mumbai.



The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Jalan Kalrock consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways in June this year.



"Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022," Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the Jalan Kalrock consortium, said in a statement.



It plans to have over 50 aircraft in three years and 100 plus in five years, which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the consortium, he said.



"The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions. It is the first time in the history of aviation that an airline grounded for more than two years is being revived and we are looking forward to being a part of this historic journey," Jalan said.



The revival plan for Jet Airways is being implemented as per NCLT's approval and all the creditors will be settled according to the plan in the coming months, he added.



The consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking, the statement said.



"Senior Members of the Jalan Kalrock consortium along with Jet 2.0 Operations Team led by the newly appointed Capt. Sudhir Gaur, Accountable Manager, and acting CEO visited key airports last month and held productive meetings with them," it added.



The airline has hired over 150 full-time employees and is looking to onboard another 1,000+ employees in FY2021-22, Gaur said.



(With PTI inputs)

