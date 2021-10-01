‘Media reports on Air India bid incorrect,’ says DIPAM Secretary

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary said that reports on Air India’s bidding are incorrect. The DIPAM Secretary said in a tweet that the media will be informed when the government decides on the bid winner.

“Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by the Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken,” stated the Twitter handle of the DIPAM Secretary.

The clarification came after reports stated that Tata Sons was picked by the government to take over the beleaguered airline that the Centre has been trying to sell for a while now. According to a report in Bloomberg, a panel of ministers accepted Tata Sons’ proposal over SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh.

It added that an official statement regarding the bid winner is likely to be announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Business Today had reported that experts say that the government is likely to pick Tata Sons over Singh, considering a range of things including Expression of Interest and the financial situation of the winning entity.

Tata Group already has two airlines under it, Vistara and Air Asia and Ajay Singh is the promoter of SpiceJet.

Also read: Tata Sons wins bid for Air India: Report