Moscow-Goa flight bomb scare: NSG finds nothing suspicious, flight to leave for Goa

The National Security Guard have not found anything suspicious on the Moscow-Goa charter flight that made an emergency landing in Jamnagar due to a bomb threat on Monday. The Jamnagar Airport Director has said that all bags have been thoroughly checked and that the NSG did not find anything suspicious.

The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa between 10:30-11 am today, said the Director.

On Monday, a charter flight from Moscow to Goa with 244 passengers and crew made an emergency landing at Jamnagar after the Goa Air Traffic Control received an email claiming a bomb threat onboard the international flight.

After the flight made its landing, a bomb squad and fire brigade teams reached the spot, along with a CISF team, the collector and superintendent of the police. The passengers were deplaned and the flight was checked.

The Russian Embassy issued a statement about the bomb threat too and said that everyone on board is safe. Security outside the Goa International Airport has been tightened. The aircraft was put at the isolation bay.

"We are watching the activities here, there is nothing to worry about. This can also be a rumour, but we are not taking any chances," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vasco, Salim Shaikh.

