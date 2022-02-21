Mumbai airport hires banks for dollar-denominated bond sale: Report

Mumbai International Airport has hired a group of banks to arrange a sale of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds to refinance existing debt and for capital expenditure, a bank document showed on Monday.

Axis Bank AXBK.NS, Barclays BARC.L, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI, JPMorgan JPM.N, Mizuho Securities 8411.T, MUFG 8306.T, SMBC Nikko 8316.T, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered STAN.L will hold investor calls in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States from Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

An issuance of 7-1/4-year bonds of benchmark size - typically at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.