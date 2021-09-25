No direction to company in arbitration award related to promoters' feud: IndiGo

The London Court of International Arbitration has given the final arbitration award in the matter related to the spat between IndiGo promoters, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, and no directions have been issued to InterGlobe Aviation. InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation said it is in receipt of the final arbitral award, dated September 23, issued in the arbitration proceedings wherein the company was also named as a respondent.

The proceedings were initiated by InterGlobe Enterprises Ltd (IGE) and Bhatia against Gangwal, the Chinkerpoo Family Trust and Shobha Gangwal (RG Group).

On October 1, 2019, the IGE Group had submitted the request for arbitration to the London Court of International Arbitration.

"Pursuant to the award, no directions have been issued to the company. The award has issued directions to each of the AG Group and IGE Group in relation to the relief sought by them against each other," InterGlobe Aviation said in the filing on Friday.

