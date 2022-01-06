‘Not Interim CEO’: Jet Airways clarifies on Captain Sudhir Gaur’s exit

Jet Airways issued a clarification on Thursday stating that Captain Sudhir Gaur was not the ‘Interim CEO’ as mentioned by multiple news reports but the VP of Operations and the Accountable Manager of the company. It, however, acknowledged reports of Captain Gaur’s resignation, and stated that Captain Priyapal Singh has been nominated to fill in the role.

“This is to intimate the Stock Exchange that Captain Sudhir Gaur is not the “Interim CEO” of the Company as reported by certain news agencies,” stated the airline in a BSE filing.

The airline’s clarification comes after multiple reports stated that ‘Interim CEO’ Captain Sudhir Gaur has resigned. According to industry sources, Captain Gaur had put in his papers much earlier but the news became public recently. The reasons behind his exit were not ascertained.

Jet stated that Captain Gaur who “recently resigned” was employed in July 2021 as VP of Operations and for purposes of the requirements under civil aviation laws and regulations, as the Accountable Manager of the company. According to the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the day-to-day operations and management of the airline are being carried out by the monitoring committee until the closing date as defined in the plan.

The monitoring committee has approved in-principle the nomination of Captain Priyapal Singh as the new Accountable Manager in a meeting held on Wednesday, it stated.

“The Company has not yet appointed its CEO and shall disclose details of the same to the Stock Exchange in compliance with applicable disclosure regulations. Accordingly, all news reports referring to Capt. Gaur as the Interim CEO of the Company are incorrect and denied by the Company,” it stated.

